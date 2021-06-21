Office Design Co. Investor Sues To Block $1.8B Merger

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Office decor company Knoll Inc. and its directors were hit with a lawsuit by an investor claiming the company's proposed $1.8 billion acquisition by Herman Miller Inc. is marred by lucrative insider deals and missing financial information. In a New Jersey federal court complaint filed Friday, Shannon O'Neill wants to halt the deal until Knoll and its directors become more transparent about the proposal. O'Neill claims the regulatory filing connected with the planned sale "omits or misrepresents material information" about company insiders' potential conflicts of interests and the proposed deal's financial justification, among other things. O'Neill, who alleges violations of the...

