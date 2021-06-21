DOL Seeks Employers' Input On Drug Cost Disclosure Policy

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's benefits unit is asking employers and insurers how they might be affected by a new requirement to disclose prescription drug costs, teaming up with other agencies to request the information Monday as the Biden administration mulls how to implement a Trump-era policy change. The Employee Benefits Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Office of Personnel Management want to know what challenges employers and insurers anticipate facing when complying with the new reporting requirement and how long it might take them to get pricing information...

