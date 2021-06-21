High Court Won't Review Cop's Qualified Immunity Claim

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by a South Carolina sheriff claiming that qualified immunity bars a suit alleging that his speeding caused a car accident. The denial lets stand a Fourth Circuit decision from October in Felicia Harkness Dean's suit against Stephen B. McKinney, in which the circuit court affirmed an order denying McKinney's bid for summary judgment in the suit. The Supreme Court did not explain its reasoning, as is customary. According to the suit, McKinney, an Anderson County deputy sheriff, was on patrol in October 2016 when he received an alert that a fellow sheriff needed...

