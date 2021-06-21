Fed Circ. Revives Air Mattress Patent Fight At PTAB

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday revived efforts by air mattress pump manufacturers to challenge a mattress patent at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, just weeks before Amazon and other retailers are set to fight infringement claims over the same patent in parallel litigation in front of a Texas jury. Seven months after hearing oral arguments, an appellate panel came out largely in favor of Intex Recreation Corp., ordering the PTAB to take another look at some of the invalidity arguments asserted against a patent owned by the Taiwan-based Team Worldwide Corporation. The patent is the only claim left in multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS