DOJ Broke No-Charge Promise In Wage-Fix Case, Court Told

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a physical therapist staffing company accused U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors Friday of breaking their promise not to charge him in their first criminal wage-fixing case, arguing he's never been given an explanation of where his cooperation fell short. John Rodgers said the April superseding indictment pulling him into the DOJ Antitrust Division case first brought against Neeraj Jindal, to whom Rodgers sold his company, was a violation of a nearly year-and-a-half of prosecutor assurances that he wouldn't face charges if he continued to cooperate. "Admittedly, the phrase 'continue to cooperate' is rather ambiguous. However, any 'ambiguities'...

