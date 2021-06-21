Ex-Univar Exec Fights Claim He Owed Notice About Job Hunt

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A former Univar Solutions executive pursuing severance pay is fighting the revival of the chemical company's counterclaim that he owed it notice he was looking for another job, cautioning a Texas federal judge against setting a precedent that workers have a legal duty to disclose job searches. In a brief filed Friday, Brian Herington urged U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore to stand by her late May decision to toss the Univar Solutions Inc.'s counterclaim from his severance suit, saying nothing in common law or Herington's contract required him to disclose his job search before putting in his three weeks' notice....

