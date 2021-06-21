Ex-Deutsche Trader Gets 1 Year For Spoofing Metals Market

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A former Deutsche Bank commodities trader was sentenced to one year and one day in Illinois federal court on Monday after he was convicted of wire fraud for engaging in a scheme to spoof the precious metals market. U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. ordered his sentence for ex-trader James Vorley about nine months after a jury convicted him on three counts of wire fraud. The government's charges against him stemmed from what prosecutors alleged was a years-long market manipulation scheme that tricked competing participants and helped Vorley, co-defendant Cedric Chanu and others execute trades at better prices. Giving Vorley prison...

