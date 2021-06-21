ITC Paves The Way For Steep Tariffs On Chinese Chassis

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission panel unanimously found Monday that Chinese chassis sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices were harming domestic producers, paving the way for 188.05% anti-dumping tariffs to go into effect. The U.S. Department of Commerce had previously determined that importers were dumping Chinese chassis — trailers used to transport shipping containers — in the U.S. market and prepared hefty duty orders to rectify the situation. The ITC's 5-0 ruling that dumping activity harmed U.S. producers competitively is the final greenlight for the anti-dumping levies. The tariffs will be stacked on top of 39.14% countervailing duty orders...

