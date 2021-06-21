Pa. Panel Says DA Doesn't Have To Share Camera System Info

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The District Attorney's Office for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, doesn't have to reveal to reporters what kind of cameras it used in an internet-connected surveillance network around the county since that information could be exploited by hackers, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Monday. A unanimous three-judge panel said a lower court was right to rule that the cameras' technical information was exempt from Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, since experts testifying for DA Stephen A. Zappala said that information could point hackers to vulnerabilities in the system, despite arguments from an expert and attorneys for The Caucus — a Pennsylvania watchdog publication — and reporter Mike Wereschagin...

