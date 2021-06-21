Mich. Clinic Workers Indicted In Alleged $6.6M Opioid Scheme

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The owners and other employees of a Michigan medical clinic have been indicted for an alleged scheme to illegally distribute more than $6.6 million worth of opioids, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan announced Monday. In an indictment filed last week but unsealed Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said the owners and others associated with Tranquility Wellness Center, which operated first in Dearborn and now in Saint Clair Shores, engaged in a scheme to falsify records and write fraudulent prescriptions from March 2020 to now. "This indictment shows our continued commitment to investigate and charge those who fuel the...

