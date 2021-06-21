Wash. Dam's Water Diversion Blocked In Bid To Protect Fish

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A hydroelectric dam has been temporarily banned from reopening a water intake system by a federal judge in Washington state after tribes and environmental groups complained that it would put vulnerable fish species at risk. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Friday granted a preliminary injunction motion filed by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to stop Electron Hydro LLC from reopening its intake system for the dam, after determining that reopening the system would violate the Endangered Species Act. Judge Coughenour, in granting the tribe's request, also dismissed one by environmental groups American Whitewater and American Rivers Inc. as moot....

