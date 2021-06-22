Sens. Urged To Invest In Variety Of Broadband Technologies

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers can boost the reliability of the nation's broadband networks by spreading infrastructure funding among a variety of technologies such as fixed wireless and mobile broadband rather than limiting it solely to fiber, members of a Senate Commerce subcommittee heard Tuesday. During a hearing titled "Building Resilient Networks," Wireless Infrastructure Association President Jonathan Adelstein testified that a singular focus on fiber broadband networks that can deliver "symmetrical" speeds of 100 megabits per second would prioritize a sometimes cumbersome broadband delivery method that can take longer to restore in the aftermath of a natural disaster. Instead, Adelstein suggested Congress should prioritize funding...

