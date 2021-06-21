Florida Court Awards Tribe Atty Fees But Slams Its Actions

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida will receive $30,000 in attorney fees after fending off a malicious-prosecution lawsuit from now-defunct Miami law firm Lewis Tein PL on sovereign immunity grounds, but a state judge said he would have awarded "no fee at all" if able. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman harshly criticized the tribe in his June 15 order for a series of "inexcusable" lawsuits it brought against its former outside counsel, Michael Tein and Guy Lewis, and their boutique firm. The judge said the "ferocious attack" took a severe toll on the lawyers financially and emotionally despite their...

