AstraZeneca Sues Cancer Research Co. Over License Breach

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 6:43 PM BST) -- Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is suing U.S. drugmaker Tesaro Inc. for a "substantial amount" of unpaid royalties it says are due under a license for a blockbuster cancer drug. The Anglo-Swedish company told the High Court in a May 25 claim, which has recently been made public, that Tesaro owes it royalties from its worldwide sales of cancer drugs that use the active ingredient olaparib. The companies did not disclose the dollar amount of the unpaid fees. AstraZeneca said in its suit that it acquired exclusive rights to develop and sell commercialized products that use olaparib when it bought KuDOS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,...

