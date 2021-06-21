High Court Won't Hear Video Game Likeness Dispute

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a lawsuit that claimed Microsoft Corp. and Epic Games copied the likeness of a professional wrestler to create a fictional character in the video game Gears of War. The justices denied certiorari to Lenwood Hamilton, who sued the gamemakers over accusations that they infringed his right of publicity by basing the game's Augustus "Cole Train" Cole character on his ring persona Hard Rock Hamilton. The order leaves in place a decision last year by the Third Circuit that Microsoft's character was protected by the First Amendment. Hamilton had argued that the ruling...

