9th Circ. Revives Suit Over Calif.'s 'Woman Quota' For Boards

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday revived an OSI Systems shareholder's constitutional challenge to a new California law requiring public companies headquartered in the Golden State to have a minimum number of female board members, ruling that it's plausible the law requires shareholders to discriminate on the basis of sex. The three-judge panel held that U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez had erred in tossing the suit in April 2020, finding that Creighton Meland Jr., who owns shares of OSI Systems Inc., had indeed adequately alleged an injury in fact and therefore has standing to bring his claims. The Ninth Circuit said...

