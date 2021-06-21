9th Circ. Says Changed Circumstances Review Not Rigid

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday revived an asylum bid from an Indian widow who said she has received death threats from her deceased husband's family, holding that the changed personal circumstances rules cannot be "rigidly" applied when the circumstances are out of the individual's control. In a 24-page published opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously found that the Board of Immigration Appeals got it wrong when it determined that the death of Ravinder Kaur's husband, Balwinder Singh, and subsequent death threats from his parents constituted a material change in personal circumstances, not country circumstances. The panel continued that the BIA finding mischaracterized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS