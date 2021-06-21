Code Of Conduct Puts 'Double-Hatting' In Focus, Again

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A proposed code of conduct for investor-state disputes has refocused attention on the practice of arbitrators also acting as counsel, which, despite attracting criticism from lawmakers and practitioners alike, remains common throughout the industry. "Double-hatting," a practice that's unique to international arbitration, is the product of a system that can leave up-and-coming arbitrators struggling for years before they're able to gain a foothold in an area dominated by a clique of elite arbitrators. Prospective arbitrators say they have no choice but to continue taking appointments as counsel while attempting to build their arbitrator career on the side. But that hasn't stopped...

