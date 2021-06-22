Hospitals Can't Dodge Suicidal Patient's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge won't throw out a malpractice suit alleging Uintah Basin Medical Center and Northeastern Counseling Center failed to properly transfer a patient between facilities while he was suicidal, leading him to attempt suicide again and resulting in serious injuries en route. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish denied motions to dismiss by the medical centers in Kevin Kent Harmon Jr.'s suit, finding that Harmon successfully pled that UBMC failed to meet its obligations under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act and that the court retains jurisdiction on his state malpractice claims....

