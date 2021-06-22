IHS Urges DC Circ. Not To Revisit Tribal Health Costs Ruling

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Indian Health Service has urged the D.C. Circuit not to rethink its decision to reject the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community's bid to recoup certain contract support costs under its health care contract with the agency, saying a panel rightly found the IHS doesn't have to cover those costs for income that comes from insurers. The Washington state-based tribe asked the court in May to rehear en banc the three-judge panel's April decision, saying that the tribe should receive reimbursement for all contract support costs to cover its administrative and overhead outlay, regardless of whether they are connected with services funded...

