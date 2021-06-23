House Clears Bill To Study Crypto And Consumer Protection

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill requiring additional study on the use of blockchain technology and digital tokens readily cleared the U.S. House of Representatives alongside a handful of bills focused on consumer protection. H.R. 3723, called the Consumer Safety Technology Act, was part of a 16-bill bloc that sailed through the House via an expedited process on Tuesday. The sheaf of bills garnered 325 votes in favor of expedited passage and 103 votes against. Sponsored by Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., H.R. 3723 includes measures that would require federal agencies to report on uses — and possible abuses — of blockchain technology and digital...

