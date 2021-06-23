SEC Slams Investment Firm With $106M Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has hit a Cayman Islands-based mutual fund and its operators with a securities fraud suit in New York federal court accusing them of moving $102 million into shell companies for personal use. Ofer Abarbanel and Victor Chilelli, the founders of the mutual fund, are accused of using large portions of $191 million in invested funds to uncollateralized secure loans from shell companies under their control. Monday's suit also alleges that Abarbanel and Chilelli transferred investor funds to other accounts they owned to purchase securities for their personal benefit, while blocking investors from withdrawing $106 million...

