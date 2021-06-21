Justices Send NCAA Message: Change Or Face More Suits

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- By rejecting the NCAA's arguments that its amateurism system should get blanket protection from antitrust challenges, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday made clear that the organization must allow athletes to profit from or share in the revenues of college sports — or face an uncertain future of litigation. The justices unanimously agreed with a lower-court ruling that found the NCAA rules restricting the education-related pay and benefits schools may give college athletes, including cash academic achievement awards, were unlawful under federal antitrust law. The court's opinion, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, stuck to the specific question of the education-related payments,...

