Alon USA, Delek Reach $45M Deal On Class Merger Challenge

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Alon USA Energy Inc. stockholders, the company, its directors and its controlling stockholder have reached a $44.75 million settlement in a class action alleging the company violated stock sales restrictions related to a $545 million acquisition deal with Delek US Holdings Inc. The stipulated settlement with lead class stockholder Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, which was filed Friday in Delaware Chancery Court and is still subject to court approval, allows class counsel to seek up to 25% of the settlement for fees and expenses. The parties noted that the stipulation does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing on the defendants' part, and the...

