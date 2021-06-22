Michelman & Robinson Names First Arbitration Practice Chair

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Michelman & Robinson LLP made a recently joined partner, who has more than a decade of experience representing foreign businesses and countries in U.S. litigation, its first ever chair of the firm's cross-border litigation and arbitration practice. Mehmet Baysan, who joined Michelman & Robinson in July 2020, officially started his new role as chair on Monday. He will continue actively practicing while leading a group of six attorneys as chair. Baysan told Law360 the firm is planning to expand its international arbitration group by hiring three attorneys in the next three months to meet a surge in business for the practice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS