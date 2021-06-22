Challenges Facing California's Proposed Coastal Property Law

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The threat of rising sea levels and its potential impacts for coastal communities in California have long been a topic of discussion among coastal property owners and their local governments. Over the past few years, the state Legislature has also begun to focus on developing programs to help coastal communities prepare for sea level rise. One such program, proposed by S.B. 83, was recently the subject of an article in Forbes, titled "A Dilemma For California Legislators: Preserve Public Beaches Or Protect Coastal Homes." Essentially, the bill would allow municipalities to obtain low-interest loans from the California Infrastructure and Economic...

