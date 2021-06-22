Plan Trustee Must Face DOL Stock Buyback Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An employee stock ownership plan trustee accused by the U.S. Department of Labor of allowing a gas company to buy back its shares too cheaply can't avoid the DOL's suit, a federal judge said, ruling that the department's allegations weren't time-barred. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen held that Maine Oxy-Acetylene Supply Co.'s ESOP trustee Carl Paine can't dismiss claims against him stemming from the company's October 2013 repurchase of outstanding ESOP shares at $134 per share, which the DOL said was below fair value. The DOL filed suit in September, claiming Paine breached his fiduciary duty...

