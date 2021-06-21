Trump Org. Says NYC Illegally Pulled Plug On Contracts

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump Organization on Monday lodged a suit against New York City for terminating its contract to operate a golf course in the Bronx in the wake of the riots at the Capitol, claiming that the city had no right to terminate the agreement and was biased against the former president when making that decision. The petition, filed in New York Supreme Court, stems from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's Jan. 13 decision to nix the city's contracts with the Trump Organization, blaming former President Donald Trump for the "deadly insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol a week earlier. The Trump...

