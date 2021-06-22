Web Platforms Dodge Some Liability For Pirated IP, ECJ Says

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 5:46 PM BST) -- YouTube and other online platform operators are not automatically liable under outdated European Union laws for copyrighted works illegally posted by users, the bloc's highest court ruled on Tuesday in a pair of disputes predating 2019 reforms that imposed more accountability on technology companies. Video-sharing and file-hosting platforms are not seen as making a "communication to the public" themselves when their users illegally upload content protected by copyright under the older rules, the European Court of Justice said. Those operators only breach copyright laws when they have "specific knowledge" that protected content is available illegally on their platform and do not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS