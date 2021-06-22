Morgan Lewis Bows Out Of Price-Fix Case After Conflict Claim

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Amid a battle over a potential conflict of interest for the firm, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has bowed out of representing Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a criminal case over alleged price-fixing involving fellow firm client Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to a filing late Monday in Pennsylvania federal court. The filing said that Wilkinson Stekloff LLP will continue to serve as counsel for Glenmark and that proceedings won't be affected by Morgan Lewis' withdrawal. The notice of withdrawal comes over a month after Senior U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick indicated during a hearing that he needed more information before deciding whether...

