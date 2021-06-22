EU Opens 4th Google Antitrust Probe, Into Ad Tech

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- European Union competition officials added to the massive pressure bearing down on Google on Tuesday, announcing a new probe into its online display advertising technology services after having already fined the search giant over €8 billion across three prior enforcement actions. The European Commission's investigation is just the latest in a string of investigations from competition enforcers and lawmakers in the U.S. and Europe, as well as private litigation coming to bear against online platforms. Google and Facebook have born the brunt of that pressure, including in probes into Facebook announced earlier this month, followed by investigations of Apple and Amazon....

