Imerys Talc Says New Ch. 11 Acquisition Plan Lowers Risk

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt talc miner Imerys Talc America told a Delaware judge Tuesday that it has made changes to its proposal to acquire operating businesses in its Chapter 11 case that will minimize its risk exposure and help maximize the returns on its potential investments. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Helena G. Tseregounis of Latham & Watkins LLP said the company has been sitting on more than $200 million in sale proceeds for several months that are earning a paltry return, and that by allowing the company to acquire several small operating businesses, those returns would be pumped up for the benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS