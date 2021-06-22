Arbitrators Say GrandVision Breached €5.5B Deal Terms

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- An arbitration tribunal has found that GrandVision NV breached its obligations under a planned deal for EssilorLuxottica SA to purchase a majority stake in the optical retailer for €5.46 billion ($6.6 billion), leaving the transaction's fate uncertain. GrandVision and the seller of the stake, HAL Holding NV, initiated the arbitration proceedings in July in an effort to confirm that GrandVision had not breached the terms of the agreement but EssilorLuxottica said in a statement Monday that the tribunal has come down in its favor. The ruling means EssilorLuxottica now has an option to terminate the deal. The company said it is...

