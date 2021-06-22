Aeromexico 'Optimistic' On Exit Financing Deal

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV got another 75 days to file its Chapter 11 plan on Tuesday after telling a New York bankruptcy judge that it is cautiously optimistic a deal on exit financing will be coming soon. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelly Chapman granted the company's request for an extension of the period it will have the exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan after counsel for Aeromexico told her it had reduced its request from 120 to 75 days following discussions with both creditors and negotiations with a potential source of exit financing....

