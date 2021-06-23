Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-AstraZeneca Rep Wins $2.4M Verdict On Retaliation Claim

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:38 AM EDT) -- An Oregon federal jury has awarded a former AstraZeneca sales manager $2.4 million in back pay and damages, agreeing that she was fired for reporting what she believed was illegal off-label drug promotion but rejecting her age discrimination claim.

A jury found that AstraZeneca violated the Oregon Whistleblower Protection Law by firing a sales manager for reporting conduct she believed flouted the company's legal obligations. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Tuesday's verdict wrapped up a seven-day trial in a case brought by Suzanne Ivie accusing AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, which employed her for nearly two decades, of punishing her because she complained internally...

