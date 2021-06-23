Ex-AstraZeneca Rep Wins $2.4M Verdict On Retaliation Claim

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:38 AM EDT) -- An Oregon federal jury has awarded a former AstraZeneca sales manager $2.4 million in back pay and damages, agreeing that she was fired for reporting what she believed was illegal off-label drug promotion but rejecting her age discrimination claim. A jury found that AstraZeneca violated the Oregon Whistleblower Protection Law by firing a sales manager for reporting conduct she believed flouted the company's legal obligations. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Tuesday's verdict wrapped up a seven-day trial in a case brought by Suzanne Ivie accusing AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, which employed her for nearly two decades, of punishing her because she complained internally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS