Monster Energy Dodges Outdoor Pro Shop TM Suit, For Now

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has, for now, tossed most of the claims in Bay Area-based Outdoor Pro Shop Inc.'s infringement suit against frequent trademark plaintiff Monster Energy Co., but left room for Outdoor Pro Shop to amend.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Monday dismissed three out of four counts of the lawsuit, but gave Outdoor Pro Shop two weeks to amend its case.

In the brief order, the judge said that Outdoor Pro Shop fell short in its suit on showing when it first started to use the unregistered trademarks at issue. Additionally, the judge agreed with Monster that...

