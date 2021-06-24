Boston Firm Choate Adds Ex-GE Counsel To IP Group

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Choate Hall & Stewart has added an intellectual property and patent lawyer as a partner who spent nearly 20 years as an in-house attorney with General Electric. The firm announced on Monday that Cecilia Vega joined Choate last week after spending a little more than a year as in-house counsel with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. She told Law360 in a statement on Wednesday that she decided to make the move because she was drawn in by both the firm's private equity practice and its varied and deep IP expertise. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Vega's practice focuses on technology-based IP, advising...

