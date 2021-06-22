BGC, Cantor Say Class Suit Over $875M Deal Deserves Toss

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for BGC Partners Inc. directors accused of bending to the will of billionaire company controller Howard Lutnick in an $875 million merger told a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday that stockholders who challenged the 2017 deal failed to support claims that board conflicts bloated the price. During video conference arguments for summary dismissal of fiduciary duty breach counts against the three independent directors as well as Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick and an affiliate, Joseph De Simone of Mayer Brown LLP told Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will that part of the original derivative suit, filed in October 2018, has already fallen away,...

