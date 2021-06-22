Staffing Biz Wants Littler Discovery Malpractice Suit Revived

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A former Littler Mendelson PC client has asked a Texas appellate court to revive its malpractice lawsuit against four of the firm's attorneys, arguing that a trial court wrongly dismissed its negligence claim under a state free speech law. New Tech Global Ventures, an oil and gas staffing company, alleged that a discovery misstep by Littler allowed a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit brought against it to expand to include more plaintiffs, contending that the commercial speech exemption in the Texas Citizens Participation Act applies here to salvage its claims against the firm. New Tech is fighting an October ruling from...

