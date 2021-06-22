Ga. Courts May Continue Remote Hearings Through 2022

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 12:30 PM EDT) -- Georgia state courts may continue to hold video and remote proceedings even after a statewide judicial emergency expires at the end of the month, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said Tuesday. In a one-page order, Justice Melton said video and remote hearings may continue until June 30, 2022, a year after the emergency order expires. The order applies to all hearings, so long as the judge and parties consent and public access is ensured. The judge announced in early June that the state's judicial emergency order, which limited in-person court hearings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, would...

