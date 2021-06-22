Rely On Fiber To Bridge Digital Divide, Industry Group Says

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Far-reaching fiber optic networks are a better option for deploying reliable high-speed internet in rural parts of the country compared to other options for closing the so-called digital divide, according to a new study backed by an industry group. The Fiber Broadband Association, or FBA, released a white paper Monday touting fiber as the critical piece missing in large swaths of the U.S. that continue to lack high-speed internet service. Fiber advocates released the study as policymakers debate the fastest ways to deploy broadband, including fixed wireless, which can often be more nimbly deployed but is potentially slower for users....

