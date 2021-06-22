Amazon, Internet Archive Tapped For Copyright Modernization

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com, the founder of the Internet Archive, the Recording Industry Association of America and Warner Media are among the companies and individuals selected to serve as the first batch of members on the Library of Congress' new Copyright Public Modernization Committee, the library announced Tuesday. The 13-member group aims to keep the public in the loop on the U.S. Copyright Office's efforts to modernize its information systems. Other members include the Association of American Literary Agents, the National Information Standards Organization and Carnegie Mellon University, among others. The Library of Congress said in a statement that the committee will meet twice a year to...

