Detained Migrant Children Report Spoiled Food, Depression

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Migrant children being held in federal detention centers report poor conditions including spoiled food, little to no privacy in crowded tents, a lack of clean clothes and serious mental health problems, according to several testimonials filed in California federal court on Monday. The children, who arrived accompanied at the U.S. border, are being held in so-called emergency intake sites run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The testimonials were gathered by attorneys with the Center for Human Rights & Constitutional Law and the National Center for Youth Law, who are...

