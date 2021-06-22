2nd Circ. Nixes Bid To Enforce Years-Old Moldovan Gas Award

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has nixed an order enforcing a more than two-decade old Russian arbitral award in a long-running dispute over Moldovan gas debts, ruling Tuesday that the lower court wrongly exercised jurisdiction over Moldova and a gas company that the country had formed to answer for those debts. The circuit court concluded that U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska was wrong when she found that AO Moldovagaz — a company formed by Moldova, the Russian majority state-owned gas giant Gazprom and the autonomous region of Transnistria — was an alter ego of Moldova, which would give the court jurisdiction under...

