Texas Jury Weighs Doctors' $117M Ask In Insurance Rate Row

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Jurors in Houston are weighing whether two emergency room staffing companies are entitled to $117 million in damages from insurer Molina Healthcare of Texas Inc. for routinely underpaying claims or if the companies are seeking a reimbursement windfall that would crush insurers that cover low-income clients. ACS Primary Care Physicians Southwest PA and Emergency Services of Texas told the jury during closing arguments Wednesday that this is the first case in the nation to litigate emergency room physicians' out-of-network pay from private insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act. Molina primarily insures low-income individuals who receive government assistance. ACS counsel told the jury that insurer Molina is...

