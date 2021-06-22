Neutrogena Sued Over Claims Sunscreen Contains Benzene

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Neutrogena Corp. is facing a proposed class action in California federal court alleging that it allowed its sunscreen products to become contaminated with benzene, a compound linked with leukemia and other types of cancer. In a complaint filed Monday, Shelli French said that benzene is "not unavoidable" in the manufacture of sunscreen products like Neutrogena's, so any detection of benzene in such products should be considered unacceptable. According to the complaint, online pharmacy Valisure tested Neutrogena's products and found benzene, which can be absorbed through the skin, present above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's concentration limit of 2 parts per...

