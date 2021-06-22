Pa. Pension Advisers Face Suit Over $17B Shortfall

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania teacher has launched a proposed class action alleging that mismanagement by financial consultants including Aon Investments USA Inc. helped leave the state's Public School Employees Retirement System underfunded by some $17 billion and put workers on the hook for millions in additional annual contributions. Kevin Steinke said in a complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas on Friday that consultants Aon and Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC had reaped millions in fees even as the pension fund, which has recently been the subject of an FBI probe, consistently failed to meet investment goals. "Unbeknownst to the state's...

