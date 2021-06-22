Williams Cos. Can't Escape Kansas Natural Gas Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Williams Cos Inc. and others can't dodge a natural gas price-fixing suit despite their claims that a change to Kansas law eliminated potential remedies for farm company owner Reorganized FLI Inc., the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday. A three-judge panel rejected an appeal of a lower court's decision not to grant the Williams Cos., Dynegy Marketing & Trade and others summary judgment in the price-fixing suit, but the panel came up with a different reason for its ruling. The panel said the lower court was wrong when it determined that a 2013 repeal of a portion of the Kansas Restraint of...

