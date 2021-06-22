Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Williams Cos. Can't Escape Kansas Natural Gas Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Williams Cos Inc. and others can't dodge a natural gas price-fixing suit despite their claims that a change to Kansas law eliminated potential remedies for farm company owner Reorganized FLI Inc., the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday.

A three-judge panel rejected an appeal of a lower court's decision not to grant the Williams Cos., Dynegy Marketing & Trade and others summary judgment in the price-fixing suit, but the panel came up with a different reason for its ruling.

The panel said the lower court was wrong when it determined that a 2013 repeal of a portion of the Kansas Restraint of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!