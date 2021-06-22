No Bad Faith By Insurer In Crash Dispute, 4th Circ. Rules

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Columbia Insurance Co. didn't act in bad faith when it twice rejected settlement demands from two North Carolina residents seriously injured in an auto collision, a Fourth Circuit panel affirmed Tuesday, saying the insurer ultimately paid the policy limit. The panel said Columbia was within its rights as an insurance carrier when it rejected the first settlement offer for imposing an unreasonable deadline and when it rejected the second offer for its requirement that it enter into litigation over bad-faith allegations. The dispute over the first offer stemmed from the amount of time that William and Angela Reynolds spent in the...

