Ex-Lewis Brisbois Atty Faked 2,000 Hours, Ill. Watchdog Says

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has fired an associate who admitted he faked more than 2,000 hours of work on a pro bono assignment over the course of a year after the case was dismissed, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said in a complaint. The IARDC administrator is recommending that a commission hearing board take up the matter and discipline attorney John Paul Paleczny. According to the complaint made public Monday, Paleczny worked as an associate for Lewis Brisbois for more than two years before the firm terminated him for falsely recording time and lying to members of...

